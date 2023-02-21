Can Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s (CD) drop of -7.11% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $8.33, down -5.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.33 and dropped to $7.90 before settling in for the closing price of $8.46. Over the past 52 weeks, CD has traded in a range of $3.75-$9.21.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 194.00%. With a float of $178.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $365.21 million.

In an organization with 1315 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.60, operating margin of +23.67, and the pretax margin is +16.51.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Chindata Group Holdings Limited is 0.64%, while institutional ownership is 48.70%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +11.09 while generating a return on equity of 3.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 194.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s (CD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26

Technical Analysis of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.91 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s (CD) raw stochastic average was set at 70.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.43. However, in the short run, Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.23. Second resistance stands at $8.50. The third major resistance level sits at $8.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.64. The third support level lies at $7.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.10 billion has total of 366,280K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 447,580 K in contrast with the sum of 49,650 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 169,070 K and last quarter income was 33,880 K.