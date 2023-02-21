Can The GEO Group Inc.’s (GEO) drop of -22.31% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) stock priced at $10.03, down -4.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.04 and dropped to $9.495 before settling in for the closing price of $9.96. GEO’s price has ranged from $5.20 to $12.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 0.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -38.10%. With a float of $118.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.15 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 15800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.41, operating margin of +16.12, and the pretax margin is +9.67.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of The GEO Group Inc. is 4.77%, while institutional ownership is 79.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 32,970. In this transaction SVP & Pres, Secure Services of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $10.99, taking the stock ownership to the 6,373 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s VP of Finance and Treasurer sold 2,500 for $10.00, making the entire transaction worth $25,000. This insider now owns 56,779 shares in total.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -15.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The GEO Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) saw its 5-day average volume 6.52 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, The GEO Group Inc.’s (GEO) raw stochastic average was set at 43.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.89 in the near term. At $10.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.15. The third support level lies at $8.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.24 billion, the company has a total of 124,150K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,257 M while annual income is 77,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 616,680 K while its latest quarter income was 38,340 K.