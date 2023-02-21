Search
Shaun Noe
Can Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.'s (TNXP) drop of -13.24% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $1.00, down -8.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.01 and dropped to $0.90 before settling in for the closing price of $1.00. Over the past 52 weeks, TNXP has traded in a range of $0.29-$11.52.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 53.60%. With a float of $60.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.87 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 73 workers is very important to gauge.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 10.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 34,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 24,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $0.24, making the entire transaction worth $24,500. This insider now owns 112,177 shares in total.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.69 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.02) by $0.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

The latest stats from [Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., TNXP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.23 million was inferior to 5.61 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) raw stochastic average was set at 48.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 112.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8059, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2092. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9807. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0503. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0907. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8707, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8303. The third support level lies at $0.7607 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 60.90 million has total of 57,536K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -92,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -28,981 K.

