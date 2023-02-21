CANO (Cano Health Inc.) climbed 0.60 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.67, soaring 0.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.72 and dropped to $1.63 before settling in for the closing price of $1.67. Within the past 52 weeks, CANO’s price has moved between $0.98 and $9.75.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 75.20%. With a float of $170.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $232.31 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2150 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.29, operating margin of -5.89, and the pretax margin is -7.25.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cano Health Inc. is 11.80%, while institutional ownership is 68.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 2,043,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 300,000 shares at a rate of $6.81, taking the stock ownership to the 314,825 shares.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -1.12 while generating a return on equity of -4.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Trading Performance Indicators

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 9.18 million, its volume of 6.81 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Cano Health Inc.’s (CANO) raw stochastic average was set at 7.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 161.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3490, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.3254. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7233 in the near term. At $1.7667, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5867. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5433.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 825.80 million based on 494,484K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,609 M and income totals -18,020 K. The company made 665,030 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -54,230 K in sales during its previous quarter.