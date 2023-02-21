Search
Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 8,580 K

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $0.632, down -1.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6399 and dropped to $0.614 before settling in for the closing price of $0.63. Over the past 52 weeks, CENN has traded in a range of $0.26-$3.00.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -38.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 99.00%. With a float of $161.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.26 million.

In an organization with 260 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 38.29%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.32 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 38.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 133.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5291, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1484. However, in the short run, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6391. Second resistance stands at $0.6525. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6650. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6132, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6007. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5873.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 165.55 million has total of 261,308K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,580 K in contrast with the sum of -16,420 K annual income.

