Cerus Corporation (CERS) plunged -2.12 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On February 17, 2023, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) opened at $3.01, lower -2.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.0296 and dropped to $2.85 before settling in for the closing price of $3.07. Price fluctuations for CERS have ranged from $2.53 to $6.00 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 32.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.00% at the time writing. With a float of $171.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $177.24 million.

In an organization with 294 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cerus Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 81.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 48,875. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $3.91, taking the stock ownership to the 113,808 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 10,000 for $5.18, making the entire transaction worth $51,800. This insider now owns 164,871 shares in total.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cerus Corporation (CERS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cerus Corporation (CERS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.45 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Cerus Corporation’s (CERS) raw stochastic average was set at 27.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.24. However, in the short run, Cerus Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.07. Second resistance stands at $3.14. The third major resistance level sits at $3.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.71.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Key Stats

There are currently 177,421K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 543.81 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 159,520 K according to its annual income of -54,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 46,340 K and its income totaled -8,480 K.