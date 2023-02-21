Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) with a beta value of 1.57 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

February 17, 2023, Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) trading session started at the price of $7.01, that was -0.29% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.01 and dropped to $6.765 before settling in for the closing price of $6.98. A 52-week range for CIM has been $4.91 – $13.45.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 0.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -31.50%. With a float of $228.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $231.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 38 employees.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Chimera Investment Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Chimera Investment Corporation is 1.38%, while institutional ownership is 51.60%.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.28) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.54% during the next five years compared to -3.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)

Looking closely at Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.69 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Chimera Investment Corporation’s (CIM) raw stochastic average was set at 70.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.75. However, in the short run, Chimera Investment Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.06. Second resistance stands at $7.16. The third major resistance level sits at $7.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.57.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) Key Stats

There are 231,754K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.62 billion. As of now, sales total 937,550 K while income totals 670,110 K. Its latest quarter income was 188,300 K while its last quarter net income were -186,150 K.