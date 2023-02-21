Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 100.40% last month.

On February 17, 2023, Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) opened at $1.86, higher 0.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.93 and dropped to $1.70 before settling in for the closing price of $1.89. Price fluctuations for CIFR have ranged from $0.38 to $3.94 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $40.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 10 workers is very important to gauge.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cipher Mining Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 28,679. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $0.82, taking the stock ownership to the 3,120,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $1.43, making the entire transaction worth $35,718. This insider now owns 270,266 shares in total.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.31. This company achieved a return on equity of -27.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)

The latest stats from [Cipher Mining Inc., CIFR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.58 million was superior to 1.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Cipher Mining Inc.’s (CIFR) raw stochastic average was set at 60.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 196.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 160.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0635, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4359. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9867. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0733. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6133. The third support level lies at $1.5267 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Key Stats

There are currently 247,552K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 467.89 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -72,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled 59,292 K.