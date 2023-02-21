Citigroup Inc. (C) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 12.22 million

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $51.26, down -0.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.585 and dropped to $50.915 before settling in for the closing price of $51.46. Over the past 52 weeks, C has traded in a range of $40.01-$66.64.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -2.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 114.40%. With a float of $1.93 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.94 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 238000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Citigroup Inc. is 0.17%, while institutional ownership is 73.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 167,270,478. In this transaction See General Remark. of this company sold 4,614,358 shares at a rate of $36.25, taking the stock ownership to the 15,318 shares.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.14) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +14.84 while generating a return on equity of 7.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.15% during the next five years compared to 16.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Citigroup Inc.’s (C) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.11, a number that is poised to hit 1.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citigroup Inc. (C)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 17.65 million, its volume of 11.77 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Citigroup Inc.’s (C) raw stochastic average was set at 86.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $51.70 in the near term. At $51.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $52.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.36.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 99.67 billion has total of 1,936,853K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 101,078 M in contrast with the sum of 14,845 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 30,444 M and last quarter income was 2,513 M.