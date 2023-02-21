Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) last year’s performance of -53.66% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) stock priced at $1.17, down -2.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.18 and dropped to $1.10 before settling in for the closing price of $1.17. CLOV’s price has ranged from $0.86 to $3.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 37.90%. With a float of $346.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $477.69 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 680 employees.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Clover Health Investments Corp. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 32.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 248,072. In this transaction Director of this company bought 80,000 shares at a rate of $3.10, taking the stock ownership to the 107,100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $2.53, making the entire transaction worth $252,530. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -38.21 while generating a return on equity of -88.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Clover Health Investments Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV)

Looking closely at Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV), its last 5-days average volume was 5.57 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Clover Health Investments Corp.’s (CLOV) raw stochastic average was set at 22.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1356, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9468. However, in the short run, Clover Health Investments Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1800. Second resistance stands at $1.2200. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0600. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0200.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 559.20 million, the company has a total of 477,944K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,472 M while annual income is -587,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 856,820 K while its latest quarter income was -75,310 K.