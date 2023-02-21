Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Search
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $66.06, down -1.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.185 and dropped to $65.07 before settling in for the closing price of $66.36. Over the past 52 weeks, CTSH has traded in a range of $51.33-$93.47.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 5.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 9.00%. With a float of $507.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $512.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 355300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.07, operating margin of +15.35, and the pretax margin is +15.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 174,218. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,300 shares at a rate of $52.79, taking the stock ownership to the 28,310 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Director sold 4,368 for $65.44, making the entire transaction worth $285,846. This insider now owns 13,556 shares in total.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.02) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.79 while generating a return on equity of 18.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.50% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (CTSH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.42, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) saw its 5-day average volume 3.83 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.66.

During the past 100 days, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (CTSH) raw stochastic average was set at 72.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $66.09 in the near term. At $66.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $67.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.46. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 33.78 billion has total of 513,921K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 19,428 M in contrast with the sum of 2,290 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,839 M and last quarter income was 521,000 K.

