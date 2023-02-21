Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) kicked off at the price of $26.14: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Markets

February 17, 2023, Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) trading session started at the price of $26.05, that was -0.34% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.245 and dropped to $25.30 before settling in for the closing price of $26.23. A 52-week range for DK has been $16.33 – $35.45.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 20.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 67.60%. With a float of $68.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.47 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3312 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.10, operating margin of -1.79, and the pretax margin is -2.19.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Delek US Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Delek US Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18, was worth 425,291. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,561 shares at a rate of $40.27, taking the stock ownership to the 34,311,278 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Director sold 68 for $40.09, making the entire transaction worth $2,726. This insider now owns 34,332,400 shares in total.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.08) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -1.91 while generating a return on equity of -22.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.10% during the next five years compared to 6.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.44 million, its volume of 1.04 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s (DK) raw stochastic average was set at 22.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.49 in the near term. At $26.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.60.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Key Stats

There are 69,692K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.83 billion. As of now, sales total 10,648 M while income totals -203,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,325 M while its last quarter net income were 7,400 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) 20 Days SMA touches -4.49%: The odds favor the bear

Sana Meer -
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $46.85, down -4.78% from the previous...
Read more

Can Arqit Quantum Inc.’s (ARQQ) drop of -39.21% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Steve Mayer -
Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.55, plunging -42.09% from the previous trading...
Read more

Cerus Corporation (CERS) plunged -2.12 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
On February 17, 2023, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) opened at $3.01, lower -2.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.