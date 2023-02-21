Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is expecting 20.80% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Analyst Insights

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.61, soaring 1.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.72 and dropped to $12.58 before settling in for the closing price of $12.57. Within the past 52 weeks, DB’s price has moved between $7.24 and $15.65.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -8.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -19.80%. With a float of $1.93 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.08 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 84556 employees.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 37.97%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.28) by $0.55. This company achieved a net margin of +20.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.91% during the next five years compared to 23.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) Trading Performance Indicators

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

Looking closely at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB), its last 5-days average volume was 3.1 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s (DB) raw stochastic average was set at 86.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.94. However, in the short run, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.77. Second resistance stands at $12.81. The third major resistance level sits at $12.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.20 billion based on 2,066,773K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 39,888 M and income totals 5,821 M. The company made 11,024 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,841 M in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.61%

Sana Meer -
February 17, 2023, JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) trading session started at the price of $8.60, that was -0.12% drop from the session before....
Read more

CSX (CSX Corporation) climbed 0.32 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Steve Mayer -
On February 17, 2023, CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) opened at $31.01, higher 0.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

3.15% volatility in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) last month: This is a red flag warning

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) stock priced at $114.19, down -3.85% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.