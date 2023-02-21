DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,104 M

On February 17, 2023, DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) opened at $74.97, lower -0.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.22 and dropped to $74.42 before settling in for the closing price of $75.47. Price fluctuations for DD have ranged from $49.52 to $84.08 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 2.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -4.90% at the time writing. With a float of $453.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $477.20 million.

In an organization with 23000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.92, operating margin of +15.53, and the pretax margin is +11.12.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DuPont de Nemours Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.00%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.95) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 3.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.44% during the next five years compared to 26.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.99 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.60.

During the past 100 days, DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s (DD) raw stochastic average was set at 88.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.10. However, in the short run, DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $75.39. Second resistance stands at $75.71. The third major resistance level sits at $76.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $73.79.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) Key Stats

There are currently 458,338K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.57 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,017 M according to its annual income of 5,798 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,104 M and its income totaled 4,156 M.