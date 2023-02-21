Search
E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) volume exceeds 4.09 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $0.2378, down -9.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2439 and dropped to $0.2102 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Over the past 52 weeks, EJH has traded in a range of $0.24-$18.40.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 12.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -166.00%. With a float of $238.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.94 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 526 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.36, operating margin of -1.34, and the pretax margin is -5.23.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Personal Services Industry. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -8.52 while generating a return on equity of -8.43.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -166.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.78

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

The latest stats from [E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, EJH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.04 million was superior to 1.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 0.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 212.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4476, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3562. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2425. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2601. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2762. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2088, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1927. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1751.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 60.00 million has total of 239,939K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 63,750 K in contrast with the sum of -5,430 K annual income.

