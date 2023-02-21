Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 2.23%

On February 17, 2023, Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ENR) opened at $35.59, higher 1.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.415 and dropped to $35.32 before settling in for the closing price of $35.69. Price fluctuations for ENR have ranged from $24.81 to $37.89 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 11.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -260.00% at the time writing. With a float of $70.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5500 workers is very important to gauge.

Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Energizer Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 90.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 28,045. In this transaction EVP, International of this company sold 860 shares at a rate of $32.61, taking the stock ownership to the 863 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 3,000 for $30.49, making the entire transaction worth $91,468. This insider now owns 150,323 shares in total.

Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.76) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -260.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.80% during the next five years compared to -25.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ENR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR)

The latest stats from [Energizer Holdings Inc., ENR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.4 million was inferior to 0.54 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, Energizer Holdings Inc.’s (ENR) raw stochastic average was set at 87.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.10. The third major resistance level sits at $37.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.91. The third support level lies at $34.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ENR) Key Stats

There are currently 71,427K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,050 M according to its annual income of -231,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 765,100 K and its income totaled 49,000 K.