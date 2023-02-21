Ford Motor Company (F) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 158,057 M

On February 17, 2023, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) opened at $12.82, lower -0.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.94 and dropped to $12.65 before settling in for the closing price of $12.91. Price fluctuations for F have ranged from $10.10 to $17.59 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 0.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -111.10% at the time writing. With a float of $3.88 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.00 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 173000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.88, operating margin of +4.05, and the pretax margin is -1.91.

Ford Motor Company (F) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ford Motor Company is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 416,617. In this transaction Chief Transform. & Quality Off of this company sold 29,821 shares at a rate of $13.97, taking the stock ownership to the 224,978 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s President, Ford Blue sold 25,892 for $12.41, making the entire transaction worth $321,340. This insider now owns 511,605 shares in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.62) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -1.25 while generating a return on equity of -4.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -111.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.66% during the next five years compared to -17.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ford Motor Company (F). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

The latest stats from [Ford Motor Company, F] show that its last 5-days average volume of 64.83 million was superior to 64.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Ford Motor Company’s (F) raw stochastic average was set at 52.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.12. The third major resistance level sits at $13.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.42.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Key Stats

There are currently 3,986,182K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 51.46 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 158,057 M according to its annual income of -1,981 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 43,999 M and its income totaled 1,289 M.