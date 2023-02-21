Search
Steve Mayer
Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) kicked off at the price of $31.33: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On February 17, 2023, Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) opened at $31.08, higher 0.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.34 and dropped to $30.84 before settling in for the closing price of $31.20. Price fluctuations for BEN have ranged from $20.24 to $34.37 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 5.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -29.20% at the time writing. With a float of $283.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $489.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.74, operating margin of +23.73, and the pretax margin is +21.09.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Franklin Resources Inc. is 18.70%, while institutional ownership is 47.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 917,325. In this transaction EVP, Technology and Operations of this company sold 29,503 shares at a rate of $31.09, taking the stock ownership to the 92,132 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Affiliate of Investment Adv. bought 10,134 for $4.21, making the entire transaction worth $42,641. This insider now owns 9,990,587 shares in total.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.54) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +15.10 while generating a return on equity of 10.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.34% during the next five years compared to -3.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)

Looking closely at Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.45 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, Franklin Resources Inc.’s (BEN) raw stochastic average was set at 78.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.11.

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) Key Stats

There are currently 500,258K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,275 M according to its annual income of 1,292 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,967 M and its income totaled 165,600 K.

