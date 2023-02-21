Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) 20 Days SMA touches -22.59%: The odds favor the bear

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $0.32, down -7.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.32 and dropped to $0.2819 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. Over the past 52 weeks, FRGT has traded in a range of $0.18-$3.60.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 77.00%. With a float of $9.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 82 employees.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Freight Technologies Inc. is 8.18%, while institutional ownership is 6.80%.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -131.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Freight Technologies Inc.’s (FRGT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.12 and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT)

Looking closely at Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT), its last 5-days average volume was 2.55 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Freight Technologies Inc.’s (FRGT) raw stochastic average was set at 16.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 141.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 211.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3020, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9620. However, in the short run, Freight Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3144. Second resistance stands at $0.3362. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3525. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2763, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2600. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2382.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.19 million has total of 10,172K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 21,474 K in contrast with the sum of -2,150 K annual income.