Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is 25.05% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) stock priced at $17.40, down -1.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.46 and dropped to $17.005 before settling in for the closing price of $17.36. FRO’s price has ranged from $7.48 to $17.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -0.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -102.70%. With a float of $142.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.81 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 79 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.47, operating margin of +18.77, and the pretax margin is +16.51.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Frontline Ltd. is 33.80%, while institutional ownership is 21.10%.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +30.70 while generating a return on equity of 7.41.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Frontline Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.17, a number that is poised to hit 1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontline Ltd. (FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.78 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Frontline Ltd.’s (FRO) raw stochastic average was set at 93.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.42 in the near term. At $17.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.76. The third support level lies at $16.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.86 billion, the company has a total of 222,623K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 749,380 K while annual income is -11,150 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 382,190 K while its latest quarter income was 154,440 K.