GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) volume exceeds 2.37 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $70.97, soaring 3.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.48 and dropped to $70.89 before settling in for the closing price of $70.91. Within the past 52 weeks, GEHC’s price has moved between $53.00 and $73.95.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -14.70%. With a float of $453.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $453.93 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 50000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.37, operating margin of +13.98, and the pretax margin is +13.70.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 24.42%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +10.35 while generating a return on equity of 14.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Trading Performance Indicators

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.17

Technical Analysis of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)

The latest stats from [GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., GEHC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.25 million was inferior to 4.34 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.68.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $74.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $75.10. The third major resistance level sits at $76.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $68.96.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 32.19 billion based on 453,926K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 18,341 M and income totals 1,916 M. The company made 4,938 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 554,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.