GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.93 million

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $0.5178, up 1.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5304 and dropped to $0.4802 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. Over the past 52 weeks, WGS has traded in a range of $0.22-$3.70.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.90%. With a float of $198.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $380.76 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.46, operating margin of -207.66, and the pretax margin is -115.64.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of GeneDx Holdings Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 41.10%.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -115.64 while generating a return on equity of -60.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s (WGS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS)

Looking closely at GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS), its last 5-days average volume was 4.32 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s (WGS) raw stochastic average was set at 35.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 128.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3560, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0830. However, in the short run, GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5402. Second resistance stands at $0.5604. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5904. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4600. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4398.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 416.70 million has total of 386,795K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 212,200 K in contrast with the sum of -245,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 83,230 K and last quarter income was -77,580 K.

