Genius Group Limited (GNS) posted a -6.85% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.11, plunging -8.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.17 and dropped to $5.65 before settling in for the closing price of $6.38. Within the past 52 weeks, GNS’s price has moved between $0.30 and $36.75.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -49.80%. With a float of $10.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 241 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.28, operating margin of -35.16, and the pretax margin is -36.14.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Genius Group Limited is 51.19%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -36.49 while generating a return on equity of -19.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Genius Group Limited (GNS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.52.

Technical Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Looking closely at Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS), its last 5-days average volume was 5.9 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 33.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Genius Group Limited’s (GNS) raw stochastic average was set at 72.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 164.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 289.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.66. However, in the short run, Genius Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.13. Second resistance stands at $6.40. The third major resistance level sits at $6.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.10.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 137.12 million based on 21,520K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,780 K and income totals -4,490 K. The company made 6,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,590 K in sales during its previous quarter.