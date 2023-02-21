GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) with a beta value of 1.38 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $5.61, up 3.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.72 and dropped to $5.51 before settling in for the closing price of $5.50. Over the past 52 weeks, EAF has traded in a range of $4.07-$10.63.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 18.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.50%. With a float of $256.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $256.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1347 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.57, operating margin of +36.28, and the pretax margin is +35.30.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of GrafTech International Ltd. is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 96.90%.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.22) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +29.89 while generating a return on equity of 212.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.87% during the next five years compared to 33.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GrafTech International Ltd.’s (EAF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

Looking closely at GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF), its last 5-days average volume was 1.2 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, GrafTech International Ltd.’s (EAF) raw stochastic average was set at 61.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.15. However, in the short run, GrafTech International Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.78. Second resistance stands at $5.85. The third major resistance level sits at $5.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.36.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.41 billion has total of 256,614K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,281 M in contrast with the sum of 382,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 247,520 K and last quarter income was 50,330 K.