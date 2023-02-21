Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) posted a 1.30% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $20.94, soaring 0.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.04 and dropped to $20.62 before settling in for the closing price of $20.92. Within the past 52 weeks, HR’s price has moved between $18.16 and $26.95.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 84.20%. With a float of $379.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $380.57 million.

The firm has a total of 357 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.89, operating margin of +22.30, and the pretax margin is +13.12.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 147,774. In this transaction EVP – Investments of this company sold 7,341 shares at a rate of $20.13, taking the stock ownership to the 187,791 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s EVP and General Counsel sold 6,800 for $20.13, making the entire transaction worth $136,884. This insider now owns 208,605 shares in total.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +12.89 while generating a return on equity of 3.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) Trading Performance Indicators

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, HR], we can find that recorded value of 2.2 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s (HR) raw stochastic average was set at 66.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.29. The third major resistance level sits at $21.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.45. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.29.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.96 billion based on 380,572K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 767,070 K and income totals 98,020 K. The company made 306,350 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 28,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.