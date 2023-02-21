Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

HWM (Howmet Aerospace Inc.) climbed 0.16 at the last close: Is This Today's Most Popular Stock?

Company News

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $42.93, soaring 0.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.16 and dropped to $42.645 before settling in for the closing price of $42.95. Within the past 52 weeks, HWM’s price has moved between $29.84 and $43.83.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -15.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 88.50%. With a float of $412.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $413.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 21400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.91, operating margin of +18.26, and the pretax margin is +10.70.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Howmet Aerospace Inc. is 0.68%, while institutional ownership is 93.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 2,298,435. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company sold 63,304 shares at a rate of $36.31, taking the stock ownership to the 382,379 shares.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.36) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +8.28 while generating a return on equity of 13.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.30% during the next five years compared to 28.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) Trading Performance Indicators

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM)

Looking closely at Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM), its last 5-days average volume was 3.54 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s (HWM) raw stochastic average was set at 93.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.15. However, in the short run, Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $43.24. Second resistance stands at $43.46. The third major resistance level sits at $43.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $42.21.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.77 billion based on 412,283K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,972 M and income totals 258,000 K. The company made 1,433 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 80,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

