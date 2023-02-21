IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) last year’s performance of -74.99% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $0.2665, down -11.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2937 and dropped to $0.2601 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. Over the past 52 weeks, BACK has traded in a range of $0.18-$1.46.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 294.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 6.80%. With a float of $26.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.43 million.

The firm has a total of 154 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -15.30, operating margin of -69.16, and the pretax margin is -73.28.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of IMAC Holdings Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 16.00%.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -73.28 while generating a return on equity of -74.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at IMAC Holdings Inc.’s (BACK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [IMAC Holdings Inc., BACK], we can find that recorded value of 0.15 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, IMAC Holdings Inc.’s (BACK) raw stochastic average was set at 29.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2738, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5656. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2825. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3049. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3161. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2489, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2377. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2153.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.15 million has total of 27,290K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,390 K in contrast with the sum of -10,540 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,790 K and last quarter income was -6,330 K.