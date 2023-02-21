Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 10.18 million

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $0.25, down -4.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2529 and dropped to $0.24 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Over the past 52 weeks, IMPP has traded in a range of $0.23-$9.70.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -823.20%. With a float of $189.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $190.25 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.64, operating margin of +30.74, and the pretax margin is +30.42.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Imperial Petroleum Inc. is 0.54%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +30.42 while generating a return on equity of 15.57.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -823.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07

Technical Analysis of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

Looking closely at Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP), its last 5-days average volume was 22.39 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 7.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) raw stochastic average was set at 4.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 188.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2741, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3982. However, in the short run, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2496. Second resistance stands at $0.2577. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2625. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2319. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2238.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 47.80 million has total of 142,837K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,360 K in contrast with the sum of -3,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 42,640 K and last quarter income was 15,450 K.