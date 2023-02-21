Investors finally get a glimpse of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) volume hitting the figure of 59.33 million.

On February 17, 2023, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) opened at $97.80, lower -0.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $97.94 and dropped to $95.65 before settling in for the closing price of $98.15. Price fluctuations for AMZN have ranged from $81.43 to $170.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 23.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -108.20% at the time writing. With a float of $9.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.22 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1541000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.81, operating margin of +2.63, and the pretax margin is -1.15.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Amazon.com Inc. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 60.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 24,138. In this transaction CEO Amazon Web Services of this company sold 241 shares at a rate of $100.16, taking the stock ownership to the 140,619 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s President and CEO sold 23,874 for $99.15, making the entire transaction worth $2,367,061. This insider now owns 1,964,506 shares in total.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.17) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -0.53 while generating a return on equity of -1.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 46.00% during the next five years compared to -26.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) saw its 5-day average volume 54.69 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 78.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.73.

During the past 100 days, Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) raw stochastic average was set at 37.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $93.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $109.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $98.21 in the near term. At $99.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $100.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.64. The third support level lies at $93.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Key Stats

There are currently 10,247,260K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1005.77 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 513,983 M according to its annual income of -2,722 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 149,204 M and its income totaled 278,000 K.