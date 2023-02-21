Search
Shaun Noe
Investors finally get a glimpse of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) volume hitting the figure of 16.45 million.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.70, soaring 1.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.74 and dropped to $2.685 before settling in for the closing price of $2.69. Within the past 52 weeks, BBD’s price has moved between $2.40 and $4.12.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -1.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 46.60%. With a float of $5.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.31 billion.

In an organization with 87274 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Banco Bradesco S.A. is 35.30%, while institutional ownership is 17.70%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.12) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.60% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 33.54 million. That was inferior than the volume of 42.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s (BBD) raw stochastic average was set at 16.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.36. However, in the short run, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.75. Second resistance stands at $2.77. The third major resistance level sits at $2.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.66. The third support level lies at $2.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.80 billion based on 10,658,488K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 35,238 M and income totals 4,064 M. The company made 8,611 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 149,340 K in sales during its previous quarter.

