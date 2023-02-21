Investors finally get a glimpse of Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) volume hitting the figure of 1.7 million.

On February 17, 2023, Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) opened at $67.98, higher 13.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.99 and dropped to $67.14 before settling in for the closing price of $62.75. Price fluctuations for OTTR have ranged from $52.60 to $82.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 11.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 60.30% at the time writing. With a float of $40.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2422 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.95, operating margin of +26.74, and the pretax margin is +24.49.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Otter Tail Corporation is 1.96%, while institutional ownership is 58.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 112,617. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $56.31, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.82) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +19.46 while generating a return on equity of 25.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 29.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR)

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.48 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.25.

During the past 100 days, Otter Tail Corporation’s (OTTR) raw stochastic average was set at 91.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $73.76 in the near term. At $76.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $79.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.60. The third support level lies at $62.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) Key Stats

There are currently 41,632K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,197 M according to its annual income of 176,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 383,860 K and its income totaled 84,240 K.