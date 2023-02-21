Investors finally get a glimpse of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) volume hitting the figure of 2.41 million.

On February 17, 2023, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) opened at $5.36,. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.44 and dropped to $5.20 before settling in for the closing price of $5.38. Price fluctuations for PSNY have ranged from $4.00 to $13.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -107.80% at the time writing. With a float of $111.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.11 billion.

In an organization with 1300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.78, operating margin of -70.88, and the pretax margin is -75.32.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is 51.45%, while institutional ownership is 6.10%.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -75.34 while generating a return on equity of -1,644.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -107.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.92 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.02 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s (PSNY) raw stochastic average was set at 32.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.38. However, in the short run, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.48. Second resistance stands at $5.58. The third major resistance level sits at $5.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.10. The third support level lies at $5.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Key Stats

There are currently 2,118,035K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,337 M according to its annual income of -81,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 435,450 K and its income totaled 299,390 K.