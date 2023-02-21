Search
Investors finally get a glimpse of TELUS Corporation (TU) volume hitting the figure of 1.24 million.

Company News

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) stock priced at $20.28, up 1.58% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.66 and dropped to $20.23 before settling in for the closing price of $20.28. TU’s price has ranged from $18.85 to $27.50 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 6.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -6.00%. With a float of $1.42 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.43 billion.

In an organization with 108500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

TELUS Corporation (TU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of TELUS Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 57.15%.

TELUS Corporation (TU) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.17 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.62% during the next five years compared to -2.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TELUS Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 117.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TELUS Corporation (TU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.49 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.58 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, TELUS Corporation’s (TU) raw stochastic average was set at 54.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.85. However, in the short run, TELUS Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.76. Second resistance stands at $20.93. The third major resistance level sits at $21.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.07. The third support level lies at $19.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 28.93 billion, the company has a total of 1,387,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,070 M while annual income is 1,242 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,730 M while its latest quarter income was 177,940 K.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) with a beta value of 1.46 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.14, plunging -3.50% from the previous trading...
Read more

Now that Arrival’s volume has hit 4.91 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Shaun Noe -
February 17, 2023, Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) trading session started at the price of $0.343, that was -5.61% drop from the session before. During the...
Read more

A look at Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s (CALM) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
On February 17, 2023, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) opened at $58.81, higher 5.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

