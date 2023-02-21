Investors must take note of American Water Works Company Inc.’s (AWK) performance last week, which was -0.56%.

On February 17, 2023, American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) opened at $147.16, higher 1.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $150.65 and dropped to $146.50 before settling in for the closing price of $147.46. Price fluctuations for AWK have ranged from $122.77 to $173.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 2.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -35.10% at the time writing. With a float of $180.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.98, operating margin of +33.57, and the pretax margin is +26.58.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Water Works Company Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 89.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 105,405. In this transaction EVP, CHRO of this company sold 693 shares at a rate of $152.10, taking the stock ownership to the 11,361 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s EVP, CHRO sold 1,029 for $145.52, making the entire transaction worth $149,740. This insider now owns 12,054 shares in total.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.51) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +21.62 while generating a return on equity of 10.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.28% during the next five years compared to 7.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK)

The latest stats from [American Water Works Company Inc., AWK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.29 million was superior to 0.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.45.

During the past 100 days, American Water Works Company Inc.’s (AWK) raw stochastic average was set at 67.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $154.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $148.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $151.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $153.07. The third major resistance level sits at $155.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $147.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $144.77. The third support level lies at $143.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) Key Stats

There are currently 181,859K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 26.81 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,930 M according to its annual income of 1,263 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,082 M and its income totaled 297,000 K.