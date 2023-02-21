Search
Investors must take note of Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s (NLY) performance last week, which was -0.32%.

February 17, 2023, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) trading session started at the price of $21.68, that was -0.55% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.73 and dropped to $21.375 before settling in for the closing price of $21.71. A 52-week range for NLY has been $15.11 – $29.88.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 3.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -38.60%. With a float of $466.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $468.88 million.

In an organization with 161 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.51, operating margin of +75.23, and the pretax margin is +42.70.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Annaly Capital Management Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 1,112,000. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $5.56, taking the stock ownership to the 1,669,013 shares.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.88) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +41.57 while generating a return on equity of 14.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.98% during the next five years compared to -6.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.81 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s (NLY) raw stochastic average was set at 69.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.07. However, in the short run, Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.75. Second resistance stands at $21.92. The third major resistance level sits at $22.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.21. The third support level lies at $21.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Key Stats

There are 467,866K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.17 billion. As of now, sales total 3,244 M while income totals 1,725 M. Its latest quarter income was 160,130 K while its last quarter net income were -275,260 K.

