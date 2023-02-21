Investors must take note of OneMain Holdings Inc.’s (OMF) performance last week, which was -1.96%.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $44.02, up 0.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.76 and dropped to $43.90 before settling in for the closing price of $44.42. Over the past 52 weeks, OMF has traded in a range of $28.77-$53.30.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 6.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -28.50%. With a float of $116.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.75 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +86.49, operating margin of +41.11, and the pretax margin is +22.84.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of OneMain Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 86.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 42,642. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 1,150 shares at a rate of $37.08, taking the stock ownership to the 337,936 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s President and CEO bought 1,000 for $40.23, making the entire transaction worth $40,233. This insider now owns 349,612 shares in total.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +17.25 while generating a return on equity of 28.68.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.55% during the next five years compared to 29.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at OneMain Holdings Inc.’s (OMF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.04, a number that is poised to hit 1.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF)

The latest stats from [OneMain Holdings Inc., OMF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.63 million was superior to 1.58 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.48.

During the past 100 days, OneMain Holdings Inc.’s (OMF) raw stochastic average was set at 86.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $44.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $45.25. The third major resistance level sits at $45.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.53. The third support level lies at $43.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.37 billion has total of 120,812K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,435 M in contrast with the sum of 878,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,122 M and last quarter income was 180,000 K.