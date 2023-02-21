Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) posted a 1.11% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On February 17, 2023, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) opened at $35.90, lower -0.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.95 and dropped to $35.5566 before settling in for the closing price of $35.90. Price fluctuations for KDP have ranged from $33.35 to $41.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 14.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 58.30% at the time writing. With a float of $886.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.42 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 27500 employees.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is 37.20%, while institutional ownership is 54.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 18, was worth 350,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $35.00, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 06, when Company’s CEO & Executive Chairman sold 125,000 for $36.03, making the entire transaction worth $4,503,750. This insider now owns 3,303,186 shares in total.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.46) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.80% during the next five years compared to -19.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

Looking closely at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP), its last 5-days average volume was 7.08 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s (KDP) raw stochastic average was set at 26.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.86. However, in the short run, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.89. Second resistance stands at $36.12. The third major resistance level sits at $36.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $35.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Key Stats

There are currently 1,416,251K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 50.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,683 M according to its annual income of 2,146 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,622 M and its income totaled 180,000 K.