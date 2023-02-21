KeyCorp (KEY) 20 Days SMA touches -0.04%: The odds favor the bear

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) on February 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $19.03, soaring 0.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.23 and dropped to $18.78 before settling in for the closing price of $19.08. Within the past 52 weeks, KEY’s price has moved between $15.26 and $26.36.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 5.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 108.60%. With a float of $929.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $933.33 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17477 employees.

KeyCorp (KEY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of KeyCorp is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 106,772. In this transaction Head of Commercial Bank of this company sold 5,352 shares at a rate of $19.95, taking the stock ownership to the 194,280 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s Director sold 5,200 for $17.59, making the entire transaction worth $91,468. This insider now owns 64,139 shares in total.

KeyCorp (KEY) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.54) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +23.51 while generating a return on equity of 12.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 108.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 26.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Trading Performance Indicators

KeyCorp (KEY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KeyCorp (KEY)

Looking closely at KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY), its last 5-days average volume was 7.97 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 11.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, KeyCorp’s (KEY) raw stochastic average was set at 77.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.08. However, in the short run, KeyCorp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.33. Second resistance stands at $19.50. The third major resistance level sits at $19.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.43.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.81 billion based on 932,970K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,130 M and income totals 1,917 M. The company made 2,366 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 394,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.