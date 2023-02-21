KT Corporation (KT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.2 million

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) stock priced at $12.59, up 0.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.775 and dropped to $12.50 before settling in for the closing price of $12.70. KT’s price has ranged from $11.56 to $15.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 114.20%. With a float of $467.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $481.93 million.

The firm has a total of 23371 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.08, operating margin of +6.59, and the pretax margin is +7.45.

KT Corporation (KT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of KT Corporation is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 22.10%.

KT Corporation (KT) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +54.10 while generating a return on equity of 83.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.10% during the next five years compared to 12.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are KT Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.33

Technical Analysis of KT Corporation (KT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [KT Corporation, KT], we can find that recorded value of 1.69 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, KT Corporation’s (KT) raw stochastic average was set at 35.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.95. The third major resistance level sits at $13.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.30.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.56 billion, the company has a total of 471,616K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 22,685 M while annual income is 1,221 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,534 M while its latest quarter income was 208,310 K.