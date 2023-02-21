Search
Shaun Noe
Last month’s performance of 1.42% for CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) is certainly impressive

Company News

On February 17, 2023, CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) opened at $61.14, higher 1.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.295 and dropped to $60.73 before settling in for the closing price of $60.97. Price fluctuations for CMS have ranged from $52.41 to $73.76 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 5.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.70% at the time writing. With a float of $288.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $289.50 million.

In an organization with 8560 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CMS Energy Corporation is 0.43%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13, was worth 50,253. In this transaction SVP and General Counsel of this company sold 814 shares at a rate of $61.74, taking the stock ownership to the 57,304 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s SVP and General Counsel sold 420 for $60.80, making the entire transaction worth $25,538. This insider now owns 44,425 shares in total.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.39) by $0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.97% during the next five years compared to 3.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CMS Energy Corporation (CMS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.61, a number that is poised to hit 1.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.43 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.9 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, CMS Energy Corporation’s (CMS) raw stochastic average was set at 71.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.07. However, in the short run, CMS Energy Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $62.60. Second resistance stands at $63.23. The third major resistance level sits at $64.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.10. The third support level lies at $59.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) Key Stats

There are currently 291,264K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.76 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,596 M according to its annual income of 837,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,278 M and its income totaled 171,000 K.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

