Last month’s performance of 12.76% for Li Auto Inc. (LI) is certainly impressive

February 17, 2023, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) trading session started at the price of $24.13, that was -2.83% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.4299 and dropped to $23.70 before settling in for the closing price of $24.74. A 52-week range for LI has been $12.52 – $41.49.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 61.10%. With a float of $864.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $975.03 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15157 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.82, operating margin of -3.77, and the pretax margin is -0.57.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Li Auto Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Li Auto Inc. is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 29.50%.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -1.19 while generating a return on equity of -0.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Li Auto Inc. (LI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Li Auto Inc. (LI)

The latest stats from [Li Auto Inc., LI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.8 million was inferior to 7.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.37.

During the past 100 days, Li Auto Inc.’s (LI) raw stochastic average was set at 77.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.79. The third major resistance level sits at $25.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.33. The third support level lies at $22.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Key Stats

There are 1,042,289K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 26.27 billion. As of now, sales total 4,238 M while income totals -50,440 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,313 M while its last quarter net income were -230,590 K.