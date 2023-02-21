Last month’s performance of -20.51% for Chegg Inc. (CHGG) is certainly impressive

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $16.83, down -1.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.83 and dropped to $16.22 before settling in for the closing price of $16.64. Over the past 52 weeks, CHGG has traded in a range of $15.66-$37.64.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 25.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 79.20%. With a float of $122.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1613 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.26, operating margin of +1.17, and the pretax margin is +13.55.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of Chegg Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 85,607. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 4,140 shares at a rate of $20.68, taking the stock ownership to the 233,360 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 25,000 for $25.35, making the entire transaction worth $633,745. This insider now owns 237,500 shares in total.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.38) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +34.77 while generating a return on equity of 23.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 53.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Chegg Inc.’s (CHGG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chegg Inc. (CHGG)

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) saw its 5-day average volume 2.15 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Chegg Inc.’s (CHGG) raw stochastic average was set at 1.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.72 in the near term. At $17.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.86. The third support level lies at $15.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.10 billion has total of 125,477K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 766,900 K in contrast with the sum of 266,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 205,190 K and last quarter income was 1,860 K.