Last month’s performance of 21.26% for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) is certainly impressive

On February 17, 2023, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) opened at $39.80, higher 1.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.40 and dropped to $37.34 before settling in for the closing price of $39.83. Price fluctuations for NTLA have ranged from $32.44 to $103.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 14.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -57.60% at the time writing. With a float of $75.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 485 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.15, operating margin of -810.37, and the pretax margin is -810.49.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is 6.27%, while institutional ownership is 80.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 05, was worth 89,659. In this transaction EVP, Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 2,330 shares at a rate of $38.48, taking the stock ownership to the 17,629 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s President and CEO sold 6,673 for $37.21, making the entire transaction worth $248,302. This insider now owns 766,825 shares in total.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.28) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -810.49 while generating a return on equity of -34.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to -21.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 64.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.87, a number that is poised to hit -1.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.92 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.51.

During the past 100 days, Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s (NTLA) raw stochastic average was set at 25.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $41.41 in the near term. At $42.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $44.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.31. The third support level lies at $35.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) Key Stats

There are currently 78,684K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.31 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 33,050 K according to its annual income of -267,890 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,270 K and its income totaled -113,230 K.