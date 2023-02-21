Last month’s performance of 3.47% for Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) is certainly impressive

February 17, 2023, Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) trading session started at the price of $34.55, that was -0.37% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.73 and dropped to $34.23 before settling in for the closing price of $34.75. A 52-week range for LEG has been $30.28 – $41.94.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 6.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 58.10%. With a float of $130.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.70 million.

In an organization with 20300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.68, operating margin of +9.38, and the pretax margin is +7.84.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Leggett & Platt Incorporated stocks. The insider ownership of Leggett & Platt Incorporated is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 74.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05, was worth 1,070,033. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 26,401 shares at a rate of $40.53, taking the stock ownership to the 852,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Director sold 2,500 for $38.35, making the entire transaction worth $95,870. This insider now owns 53,580 shares in total.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.48) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +6.02 while generating a return on equity of 18.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to 2.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 97.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.69 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s (LEG) raw stochastic average was set at 52.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.89. However, in the short run, Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.82. Second resistance stands at $35.03. The third major resistance level sits at $35.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.03. The third support level lies at $33.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) Key Stats

There are 132,577K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.60 billion. As of now, sales total 5,147 M while income totals 309,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,196 M while its last quarter net income were 52,800 K.