Last month’s performance of 3.54% for Lennar Corporation (LEN) is certainly impressive

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $100.46, down -2.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $100.56 and dropped to $97.83 before settling in for the closing price of $101.30. Over the past 52 weeks, LEN has traded in a range of $62.54-$109.28.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 21.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 10.30%. With a float of $263.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $287.36 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12012 employees.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Residential Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Lennar Corporation is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 98.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21, was worth 1,230,000. In this transaction VP & Controller of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $82.00, taking the stock ownership to the 41,382 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s VP/General Counsel/Secretary sold 22,000 for $71.69, making the entire transaction worth $1,577,180. This insider now owns 46,279 shares in total.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 11/29/2022, the organization reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $4.89) by -$0.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.70% during the next five years compared to 36.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lennar Corporation’s (LEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.82, a number that is poised to hit 1.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lennar Corporation (LEN)

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) saw its 5-day average volume 2.08 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.81.

During the past 100 days, Lennar Corporation’s (LEN) raw stochastic average was set at 74.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $100.49 in the near term. At $101.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $103.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.43. The third support level lies at $95.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 28.78 billion has total of 289,700K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 33,671 M in contrast with the sum of 4,614 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,174 M and last quarter income was 1,322 M.