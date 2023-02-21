Last month’s performance of 37.85% for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is certainly impressive

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) kicked off on February 17, 2023, at the price of $5.08, down -6.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.21 and dropped to $4.91 before settling in for the closing price of $5.34. Over the past 52 weeks, NU has traded in a range of $3.26-$11.83.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.80%. With a float of $3.13 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.68 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6068 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.87, operating margin of -8.27, and the pretax margin is -8.27.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Nu Holdings Ltd. is 8.84%, while institutional ownership is 66.00%.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -9.76 while generating a return on equity of -7.81.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nu Holdings Ltd.’s (NU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)

The latest stats from [Nu Holdings Ltd., NU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 52.03 million was superior to 31.36 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s (NU) raw stochastic average was set at 74.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.34. The third major resistance level sits at $5.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.74. The third support level lies at $4.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 24.76 billion has total of 4,609,989K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,698 M in contrast with the sum of -164,990 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,307 M and last quarter income was 7,830 K.