Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) to new highs

Analyst Insights

On February 17, 2023, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) opened at $3.60, lower -0.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.66 and dropped to $3.32 before settling in for the closing price of $3.60. Price fluctuations for NRGV have ranged from $2.21 to $22.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -29.70% at the time writing. With a float of $109.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 73 employees.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 40.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 94,585. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $3.78, taking the stock ownership to the 1,277,887 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 50,000 for $4.39, making the entire transaction worth $219,315. This insider now owns 1,302,887 shares in total.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -2.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

Looking closely at Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV), its last 5-days average volume was 1.08 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) raw stochastic average was set at 30.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 134.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.92. However, in the short run, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.73. Second resistance stands at $3.86. The third major resistance level sits at $4.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.05.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Key Stats

There are currently 138,268K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 497.79 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -3,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,690 K and its income totaled -28,770 K.

