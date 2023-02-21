Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) to new highs

February 17, 2023, Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) trading session started at the price of $1.20, that was -6.20% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.2499 and dropped to $1.16 before settling in for the closing price of $1.29. A 52-week range for HPCO has been $0.74 – $41.80.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -78.40%. With a float of $2.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.69 million.

The firm has a total of 15 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.33, operating margin of -139.76, and the pretax margin is -157.56.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hempacco Co. Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Hempacco Co. Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -156.36 while generating a return on equity of -72.74.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -78.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12

Technical Analysis of Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hempacco Co. Inc., HPCO], we can find that recorded value of 5.05 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Hempacco Co. Inc.’s (HPCO) raw stochastic average was set at 12.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 900.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 370.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2533. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2965. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3432. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1634, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1167. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0735.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) Key Stats

There are 28,308K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 35.70 million. As of now, sales total 1,190 K while income totals -1,860 K. Its latest quarter income was 590 K while its last quarter net income were -1,050 K.