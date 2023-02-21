Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) to new highs

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) stock priced at $37.09, up 0.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.40 and dropped to $37.02 before settling in for the closing price of $37.10. HSBC’s price has ranged from $24.77 to $37.72 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -3.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 222.50%.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 220075 employees.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of HSBC Holdings plc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +17.36 while generating a return on equity of 7.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 222.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to 56.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are HSBC Holdings plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.03

Technical Analysis of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

Looking closely at HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.58 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, HSBC Holdings plc’s (HSBC) raw stochastic average was set at 97.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.23. However, in the short run, HSBC Holdings plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $37.49. Second resistance stands at $37.63. The third major resistance level sits at $37.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $36.73.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 148.50 billion, the company has a total of 4,062,441K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 62,297 M while annual income is 13,917 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,616 M while its latest quarter income was 2,376 M.