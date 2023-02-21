Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) posted a -8.88% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on February 17, 2023, with Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) stock priced at $0.167, down -4.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.17 and dropped to $0.1501 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. LKCO’s price has ranged from $0.14 to $0.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 284.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -14.40%. With a float of $256.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $392.32 million.

The firm has a total of 180 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.60, operating margin of -43.86, and the pretax margin is -47.98.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Luokung Technology Corp. is 46.50%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -47.43 while generating a return on equity of -69.25.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Luokung Technology Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19

Technical Analysis of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Luokung Technology Corp., LKCO], we can find that recorded value of 1.83 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Luokung Technology Corp.’s (LKCO) raw stochastic average was set at 14.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1854, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2567. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1700. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1800. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1899. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1501, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1402. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1302.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 66.94 million, the company has a total of 401,042K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 145,070 K while annual income is -68,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,331 K while its latest quarter income was 3,125 K.